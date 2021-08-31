Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock worth $5,133,922. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

