Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,466,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF remained flat at $$2.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,608. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.