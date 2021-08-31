ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 61.1% in August

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 29th total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.41. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 46,719 shares of company stock worth $103,090. 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

