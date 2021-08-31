Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $153.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

