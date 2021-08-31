Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after buying an additional 436,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,279,000 after buying an additional 864,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

