Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

ANTM stock opened at $370.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.25. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.