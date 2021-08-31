Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 265,013 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 288,649 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

