Analyzing AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AmpliTech Group and AAC Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 AAC Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.96%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and AAC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A AAC Technologies 11.21% 14.98% 8.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AAC Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and AAC Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 10.15 -$1.03 million N/A N/A AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 2.65 $218.32 million $0.18 30.29

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats AmpliTech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

