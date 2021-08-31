Analysts Set Expectations for AppHarvest, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APPH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AppHarvest stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.