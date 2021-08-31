Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.16). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 563,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,630. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

