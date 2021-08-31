Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). GAN posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,240 shares of company stock valued at $127,219. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in GAN by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAN by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $4,663,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.90. 442,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,278. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $710.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

