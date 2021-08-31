Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of FE opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 127,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 227.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

