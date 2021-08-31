Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post $165.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $173.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $640.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $658.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $773.53 million, with estimates ranging from $716.90 million to $854.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE EXTN remained flat at $$3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 559,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exterran by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exterran by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

