Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.32). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $282,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 149,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 8,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

