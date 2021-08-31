Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of RMBS opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.06 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Heard Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

