Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

