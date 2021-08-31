Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.03 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

