Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

NYSE:AME traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. 934,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

