Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.