Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

AMRX stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

