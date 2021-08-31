Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 7% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. 26,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,411,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

