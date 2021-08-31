American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

