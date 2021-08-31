American Woodmark Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

American Woodmark stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

