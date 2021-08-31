American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $291.82

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $291.82 and last traded at $290.90, with a volume of 16534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 78.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

