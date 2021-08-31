American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.02. 14,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

