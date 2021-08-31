American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

