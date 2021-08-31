American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $173,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

