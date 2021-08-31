American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells $961,781.50 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 3,195,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

