American Century Companies Inc. Sells 461,032 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,512,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $361,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

