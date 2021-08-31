American Century Companies Inc. Sells 215,073 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $345,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.