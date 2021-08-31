American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.72% of The Boston Beer worth $215,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

SAM opened at $576.72 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.11 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $797.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,008.63.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

