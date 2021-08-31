American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,421 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $312,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.