American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,990 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $266,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

