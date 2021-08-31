American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $200,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

