AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce sales of $711.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.72 million and the highest is $736.07 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $654.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

AMCX traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.