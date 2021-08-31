Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Get Alumina alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.