Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALMFF. lowered shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Altium stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Altium has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

