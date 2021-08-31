Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $15,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.