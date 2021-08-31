Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

