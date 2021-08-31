Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Cavco Industries worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $259.97 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

