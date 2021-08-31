Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its stake in California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $9,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168,169 shares of company stock worth $134,350,656 in the last 90 days.

California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

