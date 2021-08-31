Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Axonics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Axonics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

