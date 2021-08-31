Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $671.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $677.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

