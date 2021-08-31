Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,340 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of EnPro Industries worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

