Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegion is well poised to benefit from strength in the residential and non-residential businesses, along with product development and a large customer base. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Acquisitions made by it will likely prove beneficial going forward. For 2021, Allegion expects overall revenues to grow 5.5-6% on an organic basis. Its electronic products business is likely to be a long-term growth driver, backed by a strong product portfolio. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is exposed to forex woes.”

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.95.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $143.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Allegion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

