Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after buying an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

