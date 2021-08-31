Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $76,013.36 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.72. 17,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

