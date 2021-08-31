Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,241 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

NYSE:ALG opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.