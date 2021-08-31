AKO Capital LLP Has $118.12 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 585,410 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for approximately 1.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $118,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 128,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,552. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

