AKO Capital LLP Buys 798,909 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 5.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $493,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $260.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.